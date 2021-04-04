One Year After Remaining Cool During Alleged Robbery, the ‘World’s Chillest Man’ Still Holds the Iconic Title

One year ago, Tony Tovar was hanging out at Behrmann's Tavern in St. Louis, Missouri when it was robbed. After the armed suspect gave orders, patrons listened and hit the deck. Tony, however, stayed calm, cool and collected and didn't flinch. He even casually lit a cigarette, then asked the suspect for a beer.

Afterward, the video went viral, and Tony’s calm demeanor earned him the title of "World's Chillest Man." And he's still chill to this day.

Tony has been a mechanic for over 38 years and currently works as a master mechanic at Century Tire & Auto in St. Louis, Missouri. His boss agrees that he is chill, but points out that he has several other great qualities. "He's a conscious worker," he told Inside Edition Digital. "He cares about what he does. He does a very good job for us. It's hard to find good mechanics nowadays."

Tony continues to patronize the bar where the alleged robbery took place, too. "Inside this bar behind me is a regular, regular watering hole," he said. "There are local neighbors that depend on coming here, being, and feeling, that they're safe to have their refreshments and to not be bothered."

Tony also stresses that although he seemed unbothered by danger, he fought to have his seat at the bar. "I'm a very honest person, forthright, hardworking, and nobody is going to take what I have."

The video of the incident has over 50 million YouTube views, which has made Tony somewhat of a big deal. "Around here, I'm a local celebrity. A lot of people recognize my face and try to come up and talk to me," he said.

The robbery suspect, Kevin Moore, has pleaded not guilty to charges against him, and he remains behind bars. He’s being held with no bond.

According to Tony, Moore wrote a letter and apologized to the bar. "We put that letter on the wall, and people ask me, well, what do you think about him?" he said. "I said, 'You know what? If I met him again today, I would ask them to pray with me.'"

