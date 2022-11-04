Oprah Winfrey voiced her support for Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose star rose as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," in Pennsylvania's Senate race.

Oprah's endorsement came during a virtual town hall she was hosting, Oprah Daily reported.

Oprah expressed she would not vote for Oz if she lived in Pennsylvania, saying, "At the beginning of the midterm campaigns, I said it was up to citizens to vote for who would represent them. If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman."

She also stressed the importance of showing up to vote.

“If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she said, according to Today. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.”

Oprah expressed her support for some other notable Democratic candidates as well.

“If I was in North Carolina... sister (Cheri) Beasley there, and if I was in Florida, I’d be supporting Val Demings. If I was in Wisconsin, it would be Mandela Barnes, in Nevada it would be Catherine Cortez Masto,” Oprah said, according to NBC Connecticut. “And in Texas, Beto O’Rourke, and Raphael Warnock and the incredible Stacey Abrams, of course, in Georgia.”

Fetterman shared the news on his significant endorsement on Facebook, writing, “Thank you, Oprah!”

"Oprah is widely regarded as the person who helped launch Dr. Oz’s career, and knows him well," Fetterman's campaign said, according to Fox News.

Fetterman called her endorsement an "honor and privilege," calling her a "leader on so many issues — fighting for our democracy, passing common-sense gun reform, and ensuring racial justice.

"I’m grateful for Oprah’s support and trust on the issues that matter to people across the country and Pennsylvania as we close out this campaign," he continued.

Related Stories