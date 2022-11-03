President Joe Biden warned Americans that democracy is in danger from "ultra-MAGA Republicans" who want to subvert the electoral system, just days before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Extreme Donald Trump supporters now are striving to “succeed where they failed” in upending the 2020 elections, the president said Wednesday night. Standing on the sidelines in this race is not an option, he declared.

“Silence is complicity," he said.

Biden urged voters to ignore Trump's election lies and to abhor the violence the president said it promotes.

“There’s an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent,” Biden said. “In our bones we know democracy is at risk, but we also know this: It's in our power to preserve our democracy.”

He blasted the many current candidates who've falsely claimed the last presidential election had been stolen. “This driving force is trying to succeed where they failed in 2020 to suppress the rights of voters and subvert the electoral system itself,' Biden said.

“That is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it is un-American," the president said.

