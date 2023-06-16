A woman in Oregon who fell off a steep trail is counting her lucky stars after her daughter, who has only one arm, was able to cling to her mother until another hiker came along to help pull her to safety.

Taylor Root was hiking along a narrow trail when he heard cries for help in the distance, footage he captured on his GoPro showed. Root ran toward the cries and found a young woman holding her mother as she hanged off the side of the cliff near Multnomah Falls.

The young woman was holding her mother by the foot with her only arm and was unable to pull her up to safety. Root immediately jumped in to help as the mother began saying to let her fall.

“Let me go,” the unidentified mother says, worried that she would drag her daughter down with her.

“I’m not!” the daughter replies.

“No, no, no. You’re not going anywhere,” Root says.

Root used all his strength to pull the woman back onto the trail.

“It was a dire situation by the time I got to her,” Root tells Inside Edition. “I was definitely in the right place at the right time.”

It seemed Root was destined to come across the mother and daughter, as he tells Inside Edition that he received a prophetic fortune cookie earlier that day.

“It says, ‘You will have an opportunity to shine this week," he says.

Root says the incident serves as a reminder to always be extra careful while walking on slippery trails.

