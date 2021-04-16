Ory the Service Dog Gets Lots of TLC From Maine Students and Staff

Ory the 16-month-old service dog has an extremely important role. She works in the Willard School's special education department, helping by being a calming presence in classrooms.

She is one of three other dogs who are part of the special program at the Maine school. However, Ory has had some health battles. In the fall, she had ectopic ureter surgery to correct an issue in her urinary track. According to Jess Jones, one of the ed tech’s in the classroom, Ory had a good recovery.

And recently, it was learned that "Ory has hip dysplasia and degenerated hips as well as torn ACL's in both of her knees," Jones wrote on GoFundMe.

She will need three more surgeries, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser that the staff and students named, “Pennies for Paws." "While they are still up in the air about whether she will have a total replacement or an osteotomy (bone will be cut off), the cost is extensive regardless," Jones wrote on the page.

As of today, $25,411 was raised, exceeding their goal of $25,000.

On Monday, Ory will be going for her surgery consultation and will get the dates of her upcoming surgeries. Jones said any money left over will be put towards her physical therapy and medicine, as well as to Project Chance, another initiative to help other children in need get their own service dog.

