Ms. Mustachia, a Boxer puppy, is stealing hearts, thanks to a very unique fur pattern on her face that makes it look like the very regal pup has a well-groomed mustache. Unfortunately, that hasn’t always been the case.

The poor pup was found abandoned in a box on the side of the road at just weeks old, the Arizona Humane Society said in a statement, calling her early life a “sad beginning to her story.”

Ms. Mustachia was just 9 weeks old when she was brought to the shelter, and quickly, her luck began to change.

After seeing photos of the very regal pup on the Arizona Humane Society’s Facebook page, a local family decided to adopt Ms. Mustachia.

“They quickly fell in love with Ms. Mustachia and we're pretty sure the feeling is mutual,” the Arizona Humane Society said in a post.

RELATED STORIES

Oregon Hiker Miraculously Survives 100 Foot Fall During Birthday Hike

Idaho Pulls Out of the Powerball After 32 Years Following News of Britain, Australia Joining

Autistic Boy Given Secret Recipe for His Favorite Waffles After They Are Discontinued