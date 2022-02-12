Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium Are Hand-Painting Valentines for Visitors
Peanut, Jelly, Saco, Harry, and Teddy, are described as “extremely social, intelligent and vocal” by the aquarium staff.
A few lucky visitors of the Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, New Hampshire, will get an extra unique Valentine treat.
A pack of Asian small-clawed otters recently played Picasso and painted valentines for their fans to enjoy, according to People.
Peanut, Jelly, Saco, Harry, and Teddy, described as “extremely social, intelligent and vocal” by the aquarium staff, all used otter-safe pink and red paint to make their creations for the upcoming day of love.
Not only are the paintings a way to show their appreciation, People states, but it’s an entertaining activity that the otters enjoy.
And when their masterpieces were completed, the otters received a treat as praise.
To receive one of the paintings, visitors must visit Living Shores Aquarium’s gift shop on Valentine’s Day.
The first 25 people to arrive and say the password “Secret Admirer” get one of the special valentines.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe BurrowsAnimals
Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl WeekendInvestigative
Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to FillHuman Interest
Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New YearNews
Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She DiedHuman Interest