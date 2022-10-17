Normally you have to check your kids' candy for dangers, but this Halloween you may need to be checking their pumpkins too.

On Oct. 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Texas, seized four pumpkins filled with $402,196 worth of liquid methamphetamine, according to a CBP press release.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said the acting Eagle Pass Port director, Elizabeth Garduno, in the CBP press release.

CBP officers encountered and inspected a 2011 Ford Escape while on patrol and upon investigating, they found the filled pumpkins, reports CBP. They uncovered 40 pounds of the liquid methamphetamine, which was stored in 136 condoms within the popular Halloween decorations.

“They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process,” said Garduno, in the statement.

CBP OFO handed the driver and passenger of the seized vehicle over to the custody of Maverick County Sheriff's deputies to investigate further.

