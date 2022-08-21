Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz were out for a casual afternoon paddle-boarding in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso, Argentina, when they found themselves amongst 12 whales.

And the incredible encounter was caught on camera.

One of the boarders could be heard saying to a whale, “Hola, ¿que tal,” which is Spanish for, “Hello, how are you?”

As the second boarder floats towards the massive mammal and stretches out their hand to pet it, you can hear the same person saying that they don’t think the whale will mind.

The men said they weren’t afraid at all, but instead were overjoyed at experiencing such a monument sight.

And their joy wasn’t dampened even when one of the whales pushed one of them off their boards.

Watch the video above for more from the encounter.

