Paddleboarders Out for Day on the Water in Argentina Surprised by 12 Whales

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:13 AM PDT, August 21, 2022

The men said they weren’t afraid at all, but instead were overjoyed at experiencing such a monument sight. 

Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz were out for a casual afternoon paddle-boarding in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso, Argentina, when they found themselves amongst 12 whales. 

And the incredible encounter was caught on camera

One of the boarders could be heard saying to a whale, “Hola, ¿que tal,” which is Spanish for, “Hello, how are you?”

As the second boarder floats towards the massive mammal and stretches out their hand to pet it, you can hear the same person saying that they don’t think the whale will mind.

The men said they weren’t afraid at all, but instead were overjoyed at experiencing such a monument sight. 

And their joy wasn’t dampened even when one of the whales pushed one of them off their boards. 

Watch the video above for more from the encounter. 

Related Stories

Sightseeing Tourists in Mexico Treated to a Song and a Show as Whales Migrate to Warmer Climates
Good Samaritans in Chile Band Together to Rescue Injured Beached Whale
Community in Argentina Joins Together to Rescue Beached Whale
Federal Officials Free Humpback Whale From Life-Threatening Plastic

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
1

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven

Crime
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
2

Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds

Health
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
3

2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts

News
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
4

College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops

Crime
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
5

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say

Crime