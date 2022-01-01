Sightseeing Tourists in Mexico Treated to a Song and a Show as Whales Migrate to Warmer Climates

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:59 AM PST, January 1, 2022

Humpback whales are making their yearly migration from the colder North American waters to the warmth of Central America.

In Oaxaca, Mexico, tourists were recently treated to a show only Mother Nature could choreograph.

While people love to watch these 40-ton swimmers, government regulations say sightseeing boats should maintain a healthy distance from the whales.

Humpback whales emit sounds that resemble singing, but it's not a song you'd hear on the radio, according to biologist and researcher Francisco Villegas.

"In this case, the singers are the male whales," he noted. "They sing songs that are just like human songs that have verses that repeat continuously. There are researchers whose studies focus on humpback whale songs, and they have discovered that each season a new verse is added to that song."

As for those sharp-eyed whale watchers, they got to enjoy the humpback whales as they headed for their winter home.

