In Oaxaca, Mexico, tourists were recently treated to a show only Mother Nature could choreograph.

Humpback whales are making their yearly migration from the colder North American waters to the warmth of Central America.

While people love to watch these 40-ton swimmers, government regulations say sightseeing boats should maintain a healthy distance from the whales.

Humpback whales emit sounds that resemble singing, but it's not a song you'd hear on the radio, according to biologist and researcher Francisco Villegas.

"In this case, the singers are the male whales," he noted. "They sing songs that are just like human songs that have verses that repeat continuously. There are researchers whose studies focus on humpback whale songs, and they have discovered that each season a new verse is added to that song."

As for those sharp-eyed whale watchers, they got to enjoy the humpback whales as they headed for their winter home.

