For some, getting a tattoo is a bucket-list event. For others, it may be parachuting high above the Earth.

Ilkner Ozguven chose to do both at the same time.

The parachute pilot decided he wanted an eagle’s wing permanently etched onto his ankle.



And what better place to get that forever reminder of what it’s like to soar above the clouds than when Ilker was actually doing so.

It took about 20 minutes to complete the art, which tattoo artist Ufuk Lozan did using a cordless tattoo machine. At the same time, he and Ozguven parachuted in tandem 4,100-plus feet down from Turkey’s Amanos Mountains.



And if getting the ink hurt, Ilkner had gorgeous views to distract him.

And in the end, it proved to be a whole new way to earn wings.

Related Stories