Paralyzed 17-Year-Old Cheerleader Is Determined to Walk Again Despite the Odds

A teen from Texas has a simple, inspiring goal for 2022: She wants to walk.

Makayla Noble, 17, is a world-class cheerleader whose skill dazzled everyone who saw her perform. Then, in an instant, her life changed when she was practicing flips at a friend’s house ahead of the Homecoming Pep Rally.

Makayla says she landed on her neck and face and suffered a severe spinal cord injury.

“I knew instantly that I was paralyzed,” Makayla said.

Doctors told her it was unlikely that she would ever walk again, but she’s determined to prove them wrong.

Now, Makayla is documenting every step of her recovery on social media. She credits her athleticism and overall good health with helping her get through the challenging rehab.

Her parents, Jen and Greg, believe that if anyone can do it, her daughter can.

“I believe in her, and I know that if it’s up to her, she will put in the hard work and she will do everything physically that she can do to walk again,” Jen said.

Inside Edition cameras were there when Makayla’s hometown of Prosper, Texas, honored her spirit and her determination by declaring “Makayla Noble Day.”

She was also reunited with the first responders who rushed to her aid on the day of the accident last September.

Makayla says she believes everything happens for a reason and she is going to make the most out of her new reality.

“We’re all struggling with something. Even if I’m able to help one person or a million people, I want to be able to do that,” Makayla said.

Related Stories