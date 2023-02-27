The name of the Florida paraprofessional who was left unconscious after brutal beating by a student last week is now being revealed.

Joan Naydich is a 57-year-old single mom who is on the mend after being blindsided by a student who officials said was angry at her for taking away his Nintendo Switch.

Now, a GoFundMe is helping to raise money for Naydich, and as of Monday afternoon, it had reached its goal of $50,000.

That is also where Naydich's daughter Nikki left an update about her mother, writing: "Please be comforted knowing she is home and recovering. This incident has reached areas of the world I never thought possible, with love and support pouring in from all. As her daughter, it’s heartwarming to see the community rally behind her recovery, near and far."

Nikki also said that her brother attends Matanzas High School and was on campus when his mother was attacked, but did not witness the actual incident.

"This young man showed a level of calmness, bravery, and courage during such a difficult event," Nikki writes about her brother, who went to the hospital with their mother. "A child should never have to witness a parent in the way he did."

Outrage is growing over the attack, which was apparently triggered after Naydich confiscated the student's portable gaming device.

It took five fellow teachers to pull him off, before cops arrived to handcuff the teenager, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 270 pounds.

One mental health advocate is coming under fire for defending the student's actions.

"Taking away the student's gaming device may have triggered him," the woman says in a video posted to social media. "That paraprofessional should have never been left alone in a situation where she could have been attacked."

The student, who is being tried as an adult, is now being held on $1 million bail.

