A Texas couple allegedly opted to inject their infant daughter with methamphetamine rather than take her to the hospital after she suffered severe burns, according to police.

Amanda Mann, 31, and Dustin Michael Lawrence, 30, are now facing a litany of child abuse charges including child endangerment, child endangerment risking bodily injury, injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, and four counts of endangering a child with intent, according to Bexar County Criminal Court records.

The pair have yet to be arraigned or enter a plea and are being held on $450,000 bail ahead of their first court appearance on Dec. 6.

"Based on the level of outright torture this baby had to endure, I wish there was something more we could charge them with," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference earlier this week.

The horrific sequence of events all began on Friday night in San Antonio, said Salazar.

"The information that we got initially was that the baby may have been burned in the shower," said Salazar. "We then later got a little bit more truth out of [the mother] and it seems like there was a there was a pot of boiling water on the stove. They were making spaghetti and that somehow — we still don't have clear indication on this — somehow that water spilled onto the baby, whether she pulled it down on herself or it was intentionally done or accidentally done by an adult, we just don't know."

Salazar said at this point Mann contacted Lawrence, who came to the RV where she was living with six children, including 2-month-old newborn twins who were delivered at home by their mother and received no medical attention since their birth, according to Salazar.

At some point after Lawrence arrived, the pair allegedly injected the baby with methamphetamine, allowing her to sleep through the night, said Salazar.

Things then took another gruesome turn on Saturday morning.

"That next day when the baby woke up and they pulled the sheets off of her, skin came off onto the sheets," said Salazar.

Mann and Lawrence still did not take the infant to the hospital at this point, according to Salazar, who said that it was not until later in the day that the decision was finally made to seek medical attention.

That decision came after the baby started struggling to breath and the two called a friend over, who Salazar said urged the couple to take the infant to the hospital.

Mann then tasked her 8-year-old son, the oldest of the six children living in the "filthy RV" as Salazar described it, with watching his four siblings as they took the infant to the hospital.

Then, after arriving at the hospital, the couple fled, said Salazar.

The two were arrested on Sunday and are now both being held at the Bexar County Jail.

The infant is in stable condition at this time and a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services tells Inside Edition Digital that the state now has custody of the other five children.

"We have literally thrown every possible charge we could at these folks, and hope to god they stay in jail for the better part of the rest of their lives based upon what we've seen with regard to that poor baby," Salazar said during his news conference earlier this week. "I can't even imagine the filth that this baby and the others were living in. They were all living in a small little RV. It's not even home. It's an RV that they were living in with the filth and the risk of infections."

Salazar added: "Again the torture that they put this baby through, it's inhumane."