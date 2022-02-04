Parents of Accused Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Told to Stop Flirting in Court

First Published: 12:50 PM PST, February 4, 2022

Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four people last year and his parents are facing charges because the minor allegedly had access to their gun.

The parents of Ethan Crumbley are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly allowing their son access to a gun. Crumbley is accused of killing four students during a school shooting in Michigan in November 2021.

Prosecutors want his parents to stop acting all "lovey- dovey" in court after patriarch James Crumbley was seen mouthing "I love you" to his wife, Jennifer, at a court hearing last December following their dramatic arrest at a warehouse in Detroit where they were hiding out.

The Crumbleys are being held separately on $500,000 bond. The only time they see each other or can communicate is in court.

During a recent court hearing via Zoom, James Crumbley was seen blowing kisses to his wife while she used hand signals to respond.

Prosecutors say the romantic moments must come to an end immediately.

“Mr. & Mrs. Crumbley’s conduct in court makes a mockery of the crimes they are accused of committing,” the prosecutor says. “The courtroom is not a place for blowing kisses and sending secret signals. This is a time for families to pursue justice.”

The judge hearing the case is being asked  to bar the Crumbleys from any physical, verbal or nonverbal contact during proceedings.   

All of the Crumbley's have plead not guilty.

