More than a year after the implosion of Titan, it has been revealed that the passengers aboard the submersible going to the wreck of the Titanic may have heard the vessel cracking before the explosion.

The Titan was 90 minutes into the dive when the vehicle imploded, killing everyone on board.

Among the passengers was French explorer and crew member Paul-Henri Nargeolet. A lawsuit by his estate alleged they would have felt "terror and mental anguish" as death loomed. The lawsuit also says the Titan began "dropping weights" in an apparent effort to return to the surface but it did not work.

The lawsuit claims the five onboard may have heard a "cracking noise grow more intense as the weight of the water pressed on Titan's hull."

"Common sense dictates that the crew were well aware they were going to die," the lawsuit says.

Jay Bloom was supposed to be on the dive but pulled out at the last minute.

"If it's as described, where you hear the hull cracking and compromising and you lose power and you know you're going to die and you're just waiting for it to happen, that's awful, it's horrific," Bloom tells Inside Edition.

There have been many questions about the sub's safety with the company's founder saying it was all operated with a video game controller. He also died in the implosion.

Inside Edition reached out to the defendants named in the lawsuit and only received comment from one, Janicki Industries, which said, "We have not yet seen the complaint and cannot speak to it at this time."