One of the heroes who helped subdue an out-of-control man trying to break into the cockpit on a recent Delta flight is speaking out to Inside Edition. Wesley Campbell and his wife,Tracy, were in first class on the flight from Los Angeles to Nashville.

“My wife nudged me and let me know, ‘Honey, there’s a guy attacking the steward in the front,’” Wesley said.

The flight attendant, identified as Christopher Williams, had only been on the job a week. In a video taken by another passenger, Williams can be heard saying, “He kept banging on the flight door. That's a no-no. The second he banged on it, it was a wrap.”

Tracy said others helped to subdue the man and Wesley put his knee on the man’s back. The 162 passengers on board the flight listened as the man yelled “Stop this plane!” at the top of his lungs.

“He was muttering and saying how the plane needed to come down and I’m thinking, no this plane’s up and we want to stay up,” Wesley said. He also took off his belt in case it was needed to restrain the man, who was about 6 feet 2 inches and not easy to subdue. Wesley, who is 6 feet 8 inches, believes his size helped him subdue the man.

“My wife Tracy here, she was giving me instructions from the side. She was like, ‘Sit on him.’ He would not give up. He kept unbelievably struggling.”

The man was restrained and placed face-down. The flight was diverted to Albuquerque, where the suspect was taken into custody.

