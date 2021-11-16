A jogger saw a house was on fire as he passed by and alerted the homeowners through their doorbell camera, before entering the home and saving the family’s pets.

It happened in Scotts Valley, California, after the man noticed smoke pouring out of the home. He rang the doorbell to alert the homeowners, but got a recorded message.

But then, a woman’s voice answered.

“Hello. There's smoke coming out of the top of your house,” the jogger told her.

The family wasn’t home, but they were alerted through their Ring security system.

“It was terrifying. When I answered the doorbell and saw the smoke, I panicked immediately,” homeowner Courtney Polito told Inside Edition.

Polito decided to give the jogger her home security code, so he could retrieve her two Dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat that were trapped inside.

“The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Get my pets out of the house, please,’” Polito said.

Moments later, the good Samaritan emerged with his arms full of animals, then went back inside for more. Everyone was rescued.

“I was like, ‘I want to buy you dinner! I’ll buy you anything. I would give you my life if I could. You rescued my babies and you saved our house,’” Polito said.

The fire department says another 10 minutes and the house would have been destroyed.

