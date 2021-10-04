Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who came upon a house on fire ended up rescuing the two people inside and their pets.

Deputy Derek Rehfeldt happened to be driving by when he saw the smoke and ran up to the house to see if anyone needed help. He went all around the house looking in windows and even found the source of the fire, a lawn mower parked in front of the house.

Eventually he spotted two people inside the house and tried to get them to come out.

"Hey you gotta come out! I’m going to break the window, OK? You gotta come out," he said.

With time slipping away, the deputy broke the window.

“Sorry, I can’t let you get hurt," he said. "You got to get out; it’s so bad on that side I can’t let that happen.”

A 66-year-old man and his 31-year-old son were inside and Rehfelft pulled them both to safety.

The family’s two dogs were also saved from what could have been a tragedy if not for the quick actions of an observant deputy.

