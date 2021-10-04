Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road | Inside Edition

Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:42 PM PDT, October 4, 2021

Deputy Derek Rehfeldt happened to be driving by when he saw the smoke and ran up to the house to see if anyone needed help. 

A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who came upon a house on fire ended up rescuing the two people inside and their pets. 

Deputy Derek Rehfeldt happened to be driving by when he saw the smoke and ran up to the house to see if anyone needed help. He went all around the house looking in windows and even found the source of the fire, a lawn mower parked in front of the house. 

Eventually he spotted two people inside the house and tried to get them to come out.

"Hey you gotta come out! I’m going to break the window, OK? You gotta come out," he said. 

With time slipping away, the deputy broke the window.

“Sorry, I can’t let you get hurt," he said. "You got to get out; it’s so bad on that side I can’t let that happen.”

A 66-year-old man and his 31-year-old son were inside and Rehfelft pulled them both to safety.

The family’s two dogs were also saved from what could have been a tragedy if not for the quick actions of an observant deputy. 

Related Stories

Deputy Listens to Classical Music as He Saves House From Nearby Fire
Quick-Acting Officer Saves Elderly Man From Roaring House Fire
Heroic Delivery Driver Saves 2-Year-Old Boy Seen Running Through Busy Los Angeles Street

 

NBA Star Andre Drummond Saves 2-Year-Old Son From Drowning in PoolSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
1

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah

Crime
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
2

Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn

Crime
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
3

Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator

News
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
4

Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer

Crime
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
5

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops

Human Interest