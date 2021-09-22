Deputy Listens to Classical Music as He Saves House From Nearby Fire | Inside Edition

Deputy Listens to Classical Music as He Saves House From Nearby Fire

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:02 AM PDT, September 22, 2021

The entire ordeal was caught on Deputy Finnegan's bodycam.

After spotting a burning vehicle that was way too close to a house, a Minnesota Sheriff’s deputy had to do some quick thinking to prevent further disaster.

When it didn’t look like the fire extinguisher could put out all of the flames, Deputy Finnegan of the Chicago County Sheriff’s Department decided to use another tool — his own vehicle.

Deputy Finnegan hooked a tow strap to the rear bumper and pulled the fiery car away from the house, possibly saving this family from a major tragedy.

And to stay calm in the process, he chose to listen to classical music. The entire ordeal was caught on his bodycam.

Hero with a side of Mozart. What a dignified way to save a home.

