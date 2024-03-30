Patient Plays Guitar During Brain Surgery

Christian Nolen was awake and playing guitar as his brain was being operated on.

Neurosurgeons from the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center explained the surgery was performed while the 24-year-old was awake to make sure his hand function was not harmed.

Nolen was only awake for part of the surgery, which was two and a half hours.

He told CBS News, “It was mainly pressure. I could feel things moving but no pain.”

Nolen found out about the brain tumor when his brain swelled after someone who was stage-diving at a concert fell on him.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Arman Dagal told CBS News, “The position of the tumor and its close proximity to multiple functional areas of the brain that required this particular patient to remain awake for the surgery.”

One of the things Nolen was concerned about was his ability to continue playing guitar.

Neurosurgeon Ricarco Komotar said, “we performed the surgery awake to make sure we were not harming his hand function.”

Though the tumor has been completely removed, doctors say Nolen will have to undergo chemotherapy.