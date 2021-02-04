Patrick Mahomes Narrowly Avoids COVID-19 Exposure After Chiefs Barber Gets Diagnosis Mid-Haircut

Days before the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs barber tested positive for COVID-19. And he was giving a haircut to a player when he received the news of his diagnosis.

It was a close call for the whole team, because quarterback Patrick Mahomes was set to get a haircut from the barber later that day. Back-up center Daniel Kilgore was getting his haircut when it was interrupted by the test result. He posted a light-hearted tweet showing how he would look with just half a haircut.

COVID-19 protocol is front and center at the Super Bowl, and that includes the players’ families. Inside Edition spoke with the girlfriends of four Chiefs players who are quarantining inside the Super Bowl bubble.

“We need to finish strong here by not really doing anything or seeing anybody else,” Austin Reiter’s girlfriend Kristen Tremonti told Inside Edition.

Watch the video in the player above to see what the rest of the women had to say about their pre-Super Bowl experiences.

