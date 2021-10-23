Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Gets Married, Vin Diesel Walks Her Down the Aisle | Inside Edition

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Gets Married, Vin Diesel Walks Her Down the Aisle

Entertainment
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel attend the world premiere of 'Fast And Furious 6' at The Empire Leicester Square on May 7, 2013 in London, England
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:34 AM PDT, October 23, 2021

The intimate ceremony took place earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.

“We’re Married!!!!” Meadow Walker exclaimed on Instagram, sharing a video from her recent ceremony to now-husband Louis Thorton-Allan.

For the romantic occasion, Meadow, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, had a special guest walk her down the aisle: Paul’s “The Fast and the Furious” costar and her godfather, Vin Diesel.

The ceremony took place earlier this month in the Dominican Republic, according to Vogue. The celebration was small and intimate due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic impacted our plans,” Meadow told the outlet. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Also in attendance for the wedding was Jordana Brewster, another “The Fast and the Furious” costar, according to Page Six.

The bride wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Meadow and Louis were engaged for two months before tying the knot. There is no word how long the pair have been dating, but they went Instagram-official in July.

Meadow was 15 years old when her dad, Paul Walker, passed. The actor died in 2013 after the car he was in crashed into a tree and light pole and exploded into flames. He was 40 years old.

