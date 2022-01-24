Peloton Reacts to Another Heart Attack Scene Involving Exercise Bike in Showtime's 'Billions'

And just like that…it happened again. Exercise equipment company Peloton is reeling from yet another PR disaster.

This time, a character on the popular Showtime TV series “Billions” suffered a heart attack during a Peloton workout.

If that sounds familiar, it's because just last month on the “Sex and the City” reboot, Mr. Big died of a heart attack following a vigorous Peloton workout.

The company saw an 11% drop in their stock price after the episode.

But at least on “Billions,” the character survived.

Now the embattled fitness company is blasting the episode, writing on Twitter, “To be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand to be used on @sho_billions or provide any equipment.”

“Cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives,” the company also said.

