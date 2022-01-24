Peloton Reacts to Another Heart Attack Scene Involving Exercise Bike in Showtime's 'Billions'

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:39 PM PST, January 24, 2022

“To be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand to be used on @sho_billions or provide any equipment," the company wrote on Twitter.

And just like that…it happened again. Exercise equipment company Peloton is reeling from yet another PR disaster.

This time, a character on the popular Showtime TV series “Billions” suffered a heart attack during a Peloton workout. 

If that sounds familiar, it's because just last month on the “Sex and the City” reboot, Mr. Big died of a heart attack following a vigorous Peloton workout. 

The company saw an 11% drop in their stock price after the episode. 

But at least on “Billions,” the character survived.

Now the embattled fitness company is blasting the episode, writing on Twitter, “To be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand to be used on @sho_billions or provide any equipment.”

“Cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives,” the company also said. 

Related Stories

Peloton Reacts to Bike Being Used in Major Twist to 'Sex And the City' Reboot Premiere
Peloton Classes Are Reportedly Coming to Your Next Delta Flight
Urgent Warning Released for Peloton Tread+ Owners With Children
Mom Says Son Was Sucked Under Peloton Treadmill: ‘I Screamed Bloody Murder’Sports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lauren Spierer Disappearance: Private Investigator and Podcast Host Search for Answers Into Decade-Old Mystery
Lauren Spierer Disappearance: Private Investigator and Podcast Host Search for Answers Into Decade-Old Mystery
1

Lauren Spierer Disappearance: Private Investigator and Podcast Host Search for Answers Into Decade-Old Mystery

Human Interest
Peloton Reacts to Another Heart Attack Scene Involving Exercise Bike in Showtime's 'Billions'
Peloton Reacts to Another Heart Attack Scene Involving Exercise Bike in Showtime's 'Billions'
2

Peloton Reacts to Another Heart Attack Scene Involving Exercise Bike in Showtime's 'Billions'

Entertainment
Some Wharton Business School Students Think the Average American Earns a 6-Figure Salary, Professor Says
Some Wharton Business School Students Think the Average American Earns a 6-Figure Salary, Professor Says
3

Some Wharton Business School Students Think the Average American Earns a 6-Figure Salary, Professor Says

Offbeat
Arizona Teen Fighting Cancer Is Surprise With Birthday Parade and New Car for Her Sweet 16
Arizona Teen Fighting Cancer Is Surprise With Birthday Parade and New Car for Her Sweet 16
4

Arizona Teen Fighting Cancer Is Surprise With Birthday Parade and New Car for Her Sweet 16

Inspirational
What Happened to Jean-Jacques Savin? 75-Year-Old French Explorer Disappears Amid Solo Trip Across Atlantic
What Happened to Jean-Jacques Savin? 75-Year-Old French Explorer Disappears Amid Solo Trip Across Atlantic
5

What Happened to Jean-Jacques Savin? 75-Year-Old French Explorer Disappears Amid Solo Trip Across Atlantic

Human Interest