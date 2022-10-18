These Pennsylvania political campaign signs had an extra edge over the competition, a razor-sharp edge.

A resident in southeast Pennsylvania was removing a political campaign sign from their lawn when they were cut by razor blades that had been placed around the sign's perimeter, according to a Facebook post made by local police.

“Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign,” said authorities in the post.

Upon further investigations, police found several other political campaign signs that had razor blades around them, which they then removed, reported police.

“The investigation is ongoing and we would like to ask residents that if you find signs on your property that have been placed there without permission, please inspect them prior to their removal,” said police in the post.

Police say this act was done to inflict harm and was the first time they’ve seen anything like this.

“No matter your political affiliation, no matter your candidate preference, resorting to this type of depravity is unacceptable and criminal,” said police in the statement.

