Pennsylvania Resident Harmed After Removing a Campaign Sign That Had Been Equipped With Razor Blades
Police have advised that people should inspect signs placed on their property without permission before removing them.
These Pennsylvania political campaign signs had an extra edge over the competition, a razor-sharp edge.
A resident in southeast Pennsylvania was removing a political campaign sign from their lawn when they were cut by razor blades that had been placed around the sign's perimeter, according to a Facebook post made by local police.
“Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign,” said authorities in the post.
Upon further investigations, police found several other political campaign signs that had razor blades around them, which they then removed, reported police.
“The investigation is ongoing and we would like to ask residents that if you find signs on your property that have been placed there without permission, please inspect them prior to their removal,” said police in the post.
Police say this act was done to inflict harm and was the first time they’ve seen anything like this.
“No matter your political affiliation, no matter your candidate preference, resorting to this type of depravity is unacceptable and criminal,” said police in the statement.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to IrelandHuman Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From CampusCrime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is DetectedHuman Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors SayCrime