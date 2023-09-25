A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after he allegedly restrained his ex-girlfriend and used his position to have her improperly committed to a mental health facility.

Ronald K. Davis, 36, is a member of Troop L of the Pennsylvania State Police and has been accused of taking advantage of his official position after he allegedly had his ex-girlfriend improperly committed to a mental health facility, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Davis and the woman had previously been in a relationship, and he allegedly used text messages to convince troopers that the woman was suicidal in order to obtain an involuntary commitment for her under the Mental Health Procedures Act.

According to media reports, Davis is married and has a family.

After receiving the approved paperwork, Davis sought the assistance of a civilian to go after the victim rather than wait for other officers, saying, “I’ll take care of it myself,” according to the affidavit.

Video shared by the Dauphin County District Attorney shows Davis, off-duty and in plain clothes restraining the woman and using force against her while she repeatedly begged Davis to release her, saying she is unaware of why she was being held.

Later investigation alleges that the context surrounding the text messages was omitted by Davis and had he included those, they would’ve shown a larger domestic dispute that showed a desire to end a relationship, not harm herself, according to the affidavit.

As a result of the involuntary commitment obtained improperly by Davis, the woman was committed to a psychiatric facility for 72 hours against her will, the Dauphin County DA alleges.

“Trooper Davis improperly manipulated the law enforcement mechanism in an effort to make contact with the victim, exert control, and assault her, rather than an effort to protect her from self-harm,” the affidavit alleges.

Davis has been charged with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression, according to the DA.

Davis’ attorney, Jay Nigrini, says he has filed a motion for a bail hearing later this week.

“Regarding allegations, we're confident once all of the facts come to light, that we will establish that Mr. Davis committed no crime but that he was acting under legitimate concerns for the safety and wellbeing of a young woman in need of immediate medical attention,” Nigrini tells Inside Edition Digital.