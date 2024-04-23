Pennsylvania Student Bites Off Teacher's Thumb at School: Cops

News
Student Bites Off Teacher Thumb
A Pennsylvania student allegedly bit of his teacher's thumb (stock image above).GettyImages
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 2:28 PM PDT, April 23, 2024

Manheim Borough Police confirmed to Inside Edition Digital that a teacher suffered a "serious injury" after a student allegedly bit off her thumb last week.

A Pennsylvania school teacher is recovering after a student bit off her thumb, according to authorities.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Central Education System in Manheim, part of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, according to a school spokesperson who spoke with WGAL.

Manheim is a small borough located approximately 85 miles west of Philadelphia.

"Staff responded to the situation promptly. Local first responders were called to assist staff with the situation, as per protocol," said Intermediate Unit 13 spokesperson Shannan Guthrie.

The school is not sharing the names of the student or teacher allegedly involved in the incident.

"Due to the age of the student, we are unable to provide any other details," Guthrie said.

She later said the school has "dedicated staff members who work hard every day to serve students" and that the "number one focus right now is to support the staff and students while we continue ensuring the safety for all."

Guthrie then closed out her statement by thanking the staff and first responders for promptly taking action in the wake of the incident.

Matthew Stem, the executive director of  Intermediate Unit 13, also released a statement celebrating the instructors at the facility.

"Our teachers and paraprofessionals are everyday heroes who work with children who have very significant needs. They are selfless with a desire to change young lives and they should be celebrated for all they do," said Stem.

Manheim Borough Police confirmed to Inside Edition Digital that a teacher suffered a "serious injury" after a student allegedly bit off her thumb last week, but would not provide any additional details given the age of the student.

Related Stories

Student Murdered at High School Prom Afterparty Days Before Graduation
Texas School Teacher Charged With Sex Trafficking Underage Students
Children Find Rare Giant Sloth Fossil While on Field Trip
12-Year-Old Dead, Another Student in Custody After School Shooting in FinlandCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment