A Pennsylvania school teacher is recovering after a student bit off her thumb, according to authorities.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Central Education System in Manheim, part of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, according to a school spokesperson who spoke with WGAL.

Manheim is a small borough located approximately 85 miles west of Philadelphia.

"Staff responded to the situation promptly. Local first responders were called to assist staff with the situation, as per protocol," said Intermediate Unit 13 spokesperson Shannan Guthrie.

The school is not sharing the names of the student or teacher allegedly involved in the incident.

"Due to the age of the student, we are unable to provide any other details," Guthrie said.

She later said the school has "dedicated staff members who work hard every day to serve students" and that the "number one focus right now is to support the staff and students while we continue ensuring the safety for all."

Guthrie then closed out her statement by thanking the staff and first responders for promptly taking action in the wake of the incident.

Matthew Stem, the executive director of Intermediate Unit 13, also released a statement celebrating the instructors at the facility.

"Our teachers and paraprofessionals are everyday heroes who work with children who have very significant needs. They are selfless with a desire to change young lives and they should be celebrated for all they do," said Stem.

Manheim Borough Police confirmed to Inside Edition Digital that a teacher suffered a "serious injury" after a student allegedly bit off her thumb last week, but would not provide any additional details given the age of the student.