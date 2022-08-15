Pennsylvania Town 'Reeling' After Driver Plows Into Group Gathered to Fundraise for House Fire Victims

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:59 PM PDT, August 15, 2022

Ten people, including three children, died in a recent house fire in Berwick, Pennsylvania. When people gathered to fundraise for victims, a motorist allegedly plowed into the crowd, killing one. The suspected driver is also accused of killing his mother.

A group of Pennsylvania residents were gathered for a fundraiser to benefit the victims of a devastating fire, when cops say a motorist plowed into them, killing one.

The run of disaster in Berwick started when 10 people, including three children, from an extended family lost their lives as a blaze ripped through the home. 

About 70 good Samaritans were gathered in a restaurant parking lot, when a man allegedly drove his car into the crowd. One woman was killed, and 17 people were injured in the crash, including Roseanne Tortorella. 

“I felt the impact of the side of a car hit me and throw me, and I got thrown into the bars,” Tortorella said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those injured this evening. Certainly it was an event for a noble cause,” a police spokesperson said.

Police say that after ramming into the crowd, the suspected driver, Sura Reyes, drove home and deliberately ran over his mother. They say he then got out of his car and allegedly beat her to death with a hammer.

Reyes allegedly told police he went on his rampage because he was “tired of fighting with his mother."

The mourning continued Monday as 6-year-old Aiden Daubert, one of the fire victims, was buried.

“There were so many people impacted by the accident, on top of all of the lives lost in the fire, the community is reeling,” Aiden’s cousin, Kasara Weinrich, said.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

