Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside
The woman was biking when her brakes failed and propelled her over the hillside.
A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside.
The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
The bicyclist was stuck in her location 20 feet down before first responders could get to her, CBS News reported.
EMS and firefighters were able to rescue the woman once they got her placed on a backboard, reported TribLive.
According to TribLive, first responders said the woman was conscious during the rescue but had suffered an injury to her leg along with multiple other injuries.
The woman was then transported to the hospital where she was listed as in serious but stable condition, TribLive reported.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Real-Life Stories That Inspired Streaming Horror Films Perfect for A Halloween Movie MarathonEntertainment
Watch Now: The Best of Inside EditionNews
Texas Woman Steals Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration and Tries to Stuff It Into SUVCrime
Kentucky Shooting Survivor Paralyzed in Carjacking Builds New Life Dedicated to Fighting Gun ViolenceHuman Interest
Brittanee Drexel Murder: Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Killing South Carolina Teen Who Disappeared in 2009Crime
Detroit Teen Hailed a Hero After Disarming His Barricaded Mom, Allegedly Armed With Knife and Gun, Police SayCrime