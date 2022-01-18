Phoenix police are searching for a mother of five who went missing after she placed a chilling call to her mother telling her she’d been “stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend,” and to “call the police," officials said, according to a published news report.

Irene Luevano, 37, was last seen with her boyfriend, Jorge Lara, known as George, on Saturday night at the Silverado Canta Bar near 27th Avenue and Camelback, according to DPS officials.

At around 4 a.m., Luevano’s family told DPS officials and Phoenix Police that they received a call from Irene telling them that “she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend," according to Fox 10 Phoenix. The panic-stricken family was trying to find out where Irene was calling from but said the call went dead, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

"She's like, 'George stabbed me near the neck' and she's like, 'Call the police, call the police' and I'm like, where are you at? Tell me where you are,'" a family member said.

"She said, '"call the police, I don't think I'm going to make it. I felt like she wanted to tell me where she was at but as soon as she was going to speak more, the line cut off," a family member said ABC 15 News reported.

After the harrowing conversation, the family's said calls to Luevano went unanswered.

The boyfriend was later found at a hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds, DPS officials said. Lara is currently being held on charges unrelated to Luevano’s disappearance, DPS officials said, FOX 10 News reported.

Lara was charged with two counts of forgery and is being held on a $5,000 bond, according to a clerk at Maricopa Criminal Court. He does not have a lawyer at this time. His next hearing date is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Maricopa Superior Court.

Police said Lara bought a forged ID and social security card to get jobs. According to court documents, Lara also admitted to working for the Sinaloa cartel, selling illegal pills in Arizona. Info from his phone showed that he was headed to Mexico before returning to Phoenix before the arrest, FOX 10 News reported.

According to family members, Luevano and her boyfriend lived together, a report said.

Victoria Luevano said the last time she spoke to her sister was on Saturday. She said her sister had not gone out in a while and was excited for the evening ahead, the news outlet reported.

”She was getting ready. She was happy because she was going to go out to this little bar," Victoria said.

Clutching her photo: ”I need her home,” Victoria said “She needs to come to her kids.”

Luevano's family has been searching the area she was last seen, handing out missing person flyers and looking for the car she was last seen in, a gray 2007, 4 door Chevrolet Impala with Arizona license plates AZ D3A9VE.

“I just want her back,” said Luevano’s mother. “I just ask whoever has her please put in your heart and bring her back. That’s all I ask.”

Luevano is Hispanic, 5' 4" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

Phoenix police said, "Ms. Luevano may be injured and in need of medical attention."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

