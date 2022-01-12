TikTok Star Rory Teasley Strangled by Boyfriend After Argument Over Video Game: Report

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:38 PM PST, January 12, 2022

Rory Teasley, from Pontiac, Michigan, went by username Too2pump4tv.

A man who loved sharing dance videos on TikTok was choked to death over a video game argument, deputies in Michigan said. 

Rory Teasley, from Pontiac, went by username Too2pump4tv.

His last video was a comedy bit about getting old. 

His boyfriend of a decade, Docquen Jovo Watkins, was arrested in Teasley's home, investigators said. 

According to deputies, Watkins called 911 and said he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and the boyfriend was “sleeping” on the couch.

Deputies found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to the hospital but could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Watkins is being held without bond on a murder charge.

