Photographer Dies 4 Days After Accidental Collision at High School Football Game

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:48 PM PDT, September 21, 2023

“She would want you to place no blame on anybody, schools, sports or players for her accident,” the photographer’s husband said.

A photographer capturing a high school football game died after an accidental collision.

Linda Gregory, 69, was the football team’s official photographer. She was on the sidelines taking photos when two players accidentally ran into her.

Four days later, Gregory died.

The photographer’s husband, Mel Gregory, took to Facebook, posting, “she would want you to place no blame on anybody, schools, sports or players for her accident.”

The team’s next game was held in Linda’s honor. Her husband took over her role as official team photographer using her camera. He was consoled by the players, who also held a moment of silence.

Linda’s step-daughter, Tara, remembers Linda’s kind-heartedness.

“She would not only take game photos, she would take individual photos and made sure that the families had these photographs of their kids,” Tara says.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for a scholarship in Linda’s memory.

Related Stories

Amusement Parks Are Cracking Down on Cellphone Use on Rides
Florida Teen Who Lost Leg in Shark Attack Reveals She Is Having a Baby
Man Rescued After Being Stuck in Ravine for 5 Days
How to Protect Yourself During Asthma Peak WeekHealth

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit
Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit
1

Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: Lawsuit

Crime
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
2

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children

Crime
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
3

Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled

Health
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
4

Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
5

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents

Crime
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
6

Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard

Human Interest