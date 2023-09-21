A photographer capturing a high school football game died after an accidental collision.

Linda Gregory, 69, was the football team’s official photographer. She was on the sidelines taking photos when two players accidentally ran into her.

Four days later, Gregory died.

The photographer’s husband, Mel Gregory, took to Facebook, posting, “she would want you to place no blame on anybody, schools, sports or players for her accident.”

The team’s next game was held in Linda’s honor. Her husband took over her role as official team photographer using her camera. He was consoled by the players, who also held a moment of silence.

Linda’s step-daughter, Tara, remembers Linda’s kind-heartedness.

“She would not only take game photos, she would take individual photos and made sure that the families had these photographs of their kids,” Tara says.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for a scholarship in Linda’s memory.