Pilot and Flight Crew Rescue Plane Passenger Trapped Inside Bathroom

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:19 AM PST, March 7, 2024

“I jokingly thought, ‘Oh he’s milking the time in there,’” the man’s wife tells Inside Edition.

A pilot and flight crew helped rescue a man who got stuck in a plane bathroom for over 35 minutes on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to New Orleans.

“I was in the lavatory and then tried to come out and the knob to open the door locked. So I found myself in a dark lavatory,” the passenger, named Brent, told Inside Edition.

The pilot and flight crew struggled to get the door open. The man’s wife watched the entire ordeal from her seat.

“I jokingly thought, ‘Oh he’s milking the time in there,’” the man’s wife tells Inside Edition. “I finally hear a flight attendant say the word, ‘stuck,’ and I turned around and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, is someone stuck in the bathroom?’ I said, ‘Oh my gosh I think that’s my husband.’”

Brent was told to kick the door with force and the pilot pulled from the outside.

After 35 minutes the door finally swung open.

“I was definitely embarrassed,” Brent says.

Delta Airlines says they contacted the couple to apologize and are investigating what went wrong with the bathroom door so it does not happen again. 

Related Stories

Colorado Jury Awards Innocent Grandma $3.76 Million After SWAT Raid
Couple Ties the Knot During California’s Historic Blizzard
Mom Says She Was Wrongly Questioned About Trafficking Her Own Child
Raccoon Intruder Apprehended by Indianapolis PoliceAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime