A pilot and flight crew helped rescue a man who got stuck in a plane bathroom for over 35 minutes on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to New Orleans.

“I was in the lavatory and then tried to come out and the knob to open the door locked. So I found myself in a dark lavatory,” the passenger, named Brent, told Inside Edition.

The pilot and flight crew struggled to get the door open. The man’s wife watched the entire ordeal from her seat.

“I jokingly thought, ‘Oh he’s milking the time in there,’” the man’s wife tells Inside Edition. “I finally hear a flight attendant say the word, ‘stuck,’ and I turned around and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, is someone stuck in the bathroom?’ I said, ‘Oh my gosh I think that’s my husband.’”

Brent was told to kick the door with force and the pilot pulled from the outside.

After 35 minutes the door finally swung open.

“I was definitely embarrassed,” Brent says.

Delta Airlines says they contacted the couple to apologize and are investigating what went wrong with the bathroom door so it does not happen again.