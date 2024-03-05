A single mother taking a trip by plane with her son was stopped by police who say they were alerted to a possible human trafficking situation. The woman spoke out about the incident.

A police officer approached Bridgetta Tomarchio to tell her the police had received a “couple of calls,” and asked if the child accompanying her was hers,

“I was kinda like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It took a minute for my thoughts to catch up,” Tomarchio tells Inside Edition. “Inside I am thinking, are they going to take my child? What’s going to happen?”

The incident occurred when Tomarchio landed in Cincinnati. Police confronted her at the car rental counter.

“I don’t know what exactly is going on but I guess a pilot was concerned about potential trafficking. I don’t know if something was said,” the officer told Tomarchio.

Tomarchio pulled out a number of documents, including a birth certificate and insurance cards to prove the child was her son.

Police told her they believed her. When asked if police acknowledged this was a "horrible" situation, she says, “They did not say anything. They just said sorry for disturbing you ma’am.”

“The more that I thought about it, the madder and madder I got,” Tomarchio says. She was so upset at Southwest Airlines she went to social media to vent.

Tomarchio says she travels the same route with her son twice a month and she is fearful it will happen again.

“I’m paranoid now. I’m worried about when I go to travel next time, is this going to happen again,” she says.

Tomarchio says Southwest Airlines has tried to contact her but she will not talk to the airline until she gets legal help. Southwest Airlines tells Inside Edition they are not the ones who called police.