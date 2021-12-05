It's one of the most interactive and unusual museums in this part of the world.

This new pinball museum in Moscow is based on the private collection of owner Alexander Kazmin. He's been collecting the retro arcade machines from all over Russia since 2015.

Alexander says it was his dream to play a real machine since he was a child. He learned as an adult, bought a machine, and began building up his collection.

When he got to 20, he decided to open a small private museum.

The spot has been open since 2018 and now has over 40 flashing machines. The collection also includes 50-plus exhibits related to the invention and development of slot machines from the end of the 19th century to the 2000s.

The first pinball game was patented by an inventor named Montegue Redgrave in 1871.

There are several pinball museums all over the world. The U.S. is home to about ten, but in Russia, this is the first.

