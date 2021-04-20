Astro the American pit bull terrier who was just a stray one year ago is now being hailed a hero after he saved his owner’s life during a medical emergency.

The reward: a medal fit for a dog and a dog-friendly cake that was given to Astro by the Texas El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) and El Paso Animal Services for his heroic actions on Friday, according to El Paso FD Twitter page.

Beth Martinez, Astro's owner, who survived the medical emergency that was not made public, was overcome with gratitude for Astro's quick thinking response, KTSM News 9 reported.

“We never thought in a million years he’d do something like that.”

Emergency personnel said Astro was even trying to climb into the ambulance with the owner, and firefighters had to lure him into a vehicle for family members to come and pick him up, said EPFD spokesperson Enrique Duenas-Aguilar

“Without his help the patient might have never been found,” Duenas-Augila told KTSM.

Martinez said that her family adopted Astro about a year ago after they saw that he was a stray wandering the streets. She told the news outlet that she had a fear of pit bulls and actually didn’t know how long they’d keep him.

Martinez has an entirely new outlook now. “If you treat him well and don’t harm them or anything then they become what he is,” she said.

