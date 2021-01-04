Pittsburgh Police Investigating 2 Explosions That Occurred in the Same Night

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating two explosions that took place right after each other on Sunday night, authorities said. The explosions, which both occurred in Pittsburgh, happened two hours apart and a 10-minute drive from one another, Pittsburgh police told Inside Edition Digital.

Authorities said the first explosion occurred at 9:30 p.m. and security footage caught a white pickup truck throwing an incendiary device from the vehicle. An hour later, a second explosion was reported, police said.

Police also said that homeowners reported hearing their homes shake and claimed there was also an odor in the air. Police Brough bomb-sniffing K9s to the scene but found no evidence, they said.

No one was injured, but police are now looking for the white pickup truck captured on surveillance footage. The bomb squad and fire department are still investigating.

