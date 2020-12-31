Nashville Bomber’s Girlfriend Warned Police About Him Last August

The former girlfriend of Nashville bomber Anthony Warner made a plea to police last year warning them something bad was going to happen. “I know what he's doing, and I’m afraid for my life and everybody else's,” she told her attorney in a voicemail in Aug. 2019.

“I won't have hundreds, possibly thousands, of lives on my soul, and I will shoot him in the leg if I have to.”

The attorney, Ray Throckmorton, played the voicemail exclusively for television station WTVF.

“God, don't make me shoot somebody. I’m going to call him, and I'm going to get him over here and I'm going to record, because I don't have proof,” it continued.

Throckmorton alerted police and they spoke to the woman.

“She did everything she could do, and I did everything I could do. And the ball got dropped,” Throckmorton said.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake is defending his department after it was revealed that officers went to Warner's home repeatedly to check out the woman's tip, but couldn't contact him and never got inside the RV. “

"I believe the officers did everything they could legally. Maybe we could have followed up more. Hindsight is 20/20,” Drake said.



