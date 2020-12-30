Singer Petula Clark Speaks Out About 'Downtown' Being Played Before Nashville Bombing: 'Why This One?'

Sixties pop icon Petula Clark says she is in a state of shock because her hit song "Downtown" was played moments before the Nashville bomber blew up his RV. “I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas day explosion in our beloved music city," Clark said.

“Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?"

Like many, Clark wondered whether the song’s wistful theme of loneliness was a reflection of the bomber’s own sense of isolation.

“Millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song. Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible,” Clark wrote on Facebook.

The singer was 33-years-old when she recorded the song in 1965. She is now 88.

Bizarre new details are also emerging about the bomber, Anthony Warner. He was a conspiracy theorist who went to a local state park hunting for so-called "lizard people," shape-shifting reptilian aliens supposedly living among us in human form and bent on world domination.

It was also revealed that Warner's girlfriend called police last year to report he was making bombs in the RV parked at his home. Cops went to the house but “saw no evidence of a crime" and left.

