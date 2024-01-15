Pittsburgh Teen, 18, Was 'Fighting for Her Life,’ Put in Medically Induced Coma for Untreated UTI

Health
Pittsburgh Teen, 18, Was 'Fighting for Her Life,’ Put In Medically Induced Coma For Untreated UTI
Sullivan Family Handout
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:04 AM PST, January 15, 2024

Last week, Katie Sullivan started showing signs of improvement and let her mother know she wanted to go home, according to ABC7.

A Pittsburgh family says their 18-year-old daughter was “fighting for her life” after she became seriously ill and put in a medically induced coma due to a urinary tract infection that went untreated, according to reports.

Katie Sullivan, a gymnast and a freshman softball player at Waynesburg University, had lower back pain that she thought was from her training schedule.

However, just days after Christmas, she was taken to a hospital in critical condition with extremely low blood pressure and a high heart rate and that is when doctors discovered she had an untreated urinary tract infection, according to WAFB.

Katie’s mother, Shannon, spoke to WAFB and said, “She was a perfectly healthy 18-year-old who was suddenly fighting for her life,” she said. “When they did the testing, they found she had a urinary tract infection for about a month that actually caused a hole in her kidney, which caused an abscess in her liver into her back muscle and behind her kidney. She was in septic shock.”

For the last two weeks, Katie has been in the hospital in a medically induced coma, on a ventilator and had brain swelling. She also had surgery to help stabilize what had happened, according to WAFB.

“We weren’t given much hope. So, we brought all our family in. And hour to hour, we went out and celebrated that she didn’t deteriorate,” Shannon told WAFB.

Last week, Katie started showing signs of improvement and let her mother know she wanted to go home, according to ABC7.

"For the first time today, I asked her if she wanted to go home and she shook her head yes. They asked her if she was in pain, and she shook her head no," Shannon told ABC7.

The teenager’s doctors believe she has a long road of recovery ahead of her after becoming so sick. Even though she was strong and healthy, her illness was critical, according to Yahoo! News.

Her family just wants to spread the word that what may seem like small medical issues shouldn’t be ignored, according to Yahoo! News.

“Even if you think it’s nothing, please get it checked,” Shannon told Yahoo! News. “Because I never in a million years, and I’m a nurse practitioner, did I think I’d be here watching my daughter being intubated, in renal failure, and being given a dire diagnosis at 18.”

Related Stories

Study Says Nanoplastics in Bottled Water May Be Hurting You
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite on 15th Anniversary
What Is the Safest Way to Travel With a Baby on a Plane?
Ohio Woman Allegedly Faked Daughter’s Cancer to Collect Donation MoneyCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
1

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves

Crime
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
2

Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police

Crime
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
3

Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI

Crime
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
4

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary

Inspirational
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
5

Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison

Crime
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
6

'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain

Health
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
7

YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him

Crime
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
8

Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops

News