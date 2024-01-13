Researchers from Columbia and Rutgers universities say the vessel that holds the water you drink may have implications for your health.

Using a special microscope that could detect microscopic nanoplastic, scientists looked at three common brands of bottled water.

“On average, a quarter of a million particles, including both microplastics and nanoplastics, per liter of that bottled water,” a researcher told CBS News.

Plastic water bottles examined in this study have been found to release 10 times more plastic than previously counted.

Researchers suggests using refillable bottles and going back to tap water.

The scientists wrote: “Nanoplastics are so tiny that, unlike microplastics, they can pass through intestines and lungs directly into the bloodstream and travel from there to organs including the heart and brain.”

Penn State plastics researcher Dr. Sherri Mason agrees, telling CBS News, “Should we be drinking, tap water over bottled water? Absolutely. Statistically, it's just a lot safer for you than bottled water.”