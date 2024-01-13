Study Says Nanoplastics in Bottled Water May Be Hurting Your Organs

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:09 AM PST, January 13, 2024

Researchers suggests using refillable bottles and going back to tap water.

Researchers from Columbia and Rutgers universities say the vessel that holds the water you drink may have implications for your health.

Using a special microscope that could detect microscopic nanoplastic, scientists looked at three common brands of bottled water.

“On average, a quarter of a million particles, including both microplastics and nanoplastics, per liter of that bottled water,” a researcher told CBS News.

Plastic water bottles examined in this study have been found to release 10 times more plastic than previously counted.

Researchers suggests using refillable bottles and going back to tap water.

The scientists wrote: “Nanoplastics are so tiny that, unlike microplastics, they can pass through intestines and lungs directly into the bloodstream and travel from there to organs including the heart and brain.”

Penn State plastics researcher Dr. Sherri Mason agrees, telling CBS News, “Should we be drinking, tap water over bottled water? Absolutely. Statistically, it's just a lot safer for you than bottled water.”

Related Stories

People on TikTok Can’t Get Enough of ‘Saltburn’ Dance Scene
'Full House' Cast Pays Tribute to Bob Saget on Anniversary of Death
1st US Moon Mission in 50 Years Is Now Doomed
FAA Warns Parents Not to Hold Babies in Their Laps on FlightsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

After Springing Fuel Leak, 1st US Spacecraft Headed to the Moon in 50 Years Is Lost in Space
After Springing Fuel Leak, 1st US Spacecraft Headed to the Moon in 50 Years Is Lost in Space
1

After Springing Fuel Leak, 1st US Spacecraft Headed to the Moon in 50 Years Is Lost in Space

Offbeat
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
2

'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain

Health
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
3

YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him

Crime
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
4

Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops

News
Oregon Man Finds Door That Flew Off Alaska Airlines Plane in His Backyard
Oregon Man Finds Door That Flew Off Alaska Airlines Plane in His Backyard
5

Oregon Man Finds Door That Flew Off Alaska Airlines Plane in His Backyard

News