Plus-Size Models Speak Out After They Say They Were Denied Entrance at Nightclub Due to Their Weight

A plus-size model who has sizzled on the pages of Sports Illustrated was shocked when she says she and another plus-size model were fat-shamed and denied entrance to a popular nightclub.

Ella Halikas is a successful model with 700,000 followers on social media. She and her friend Alexa Jay are body positive influencers. But despite their popularity, the women say a bouncer stopped them from entering a club and only allowed their thin friends to go inside.

The incident left the women so shaken that they recorded their outrage after it happened.

“He looked me up and down and said, ‘Not tonight,’” Halikas says. “This is, you know, fat shaming to the core.”

“Even if I’m embarrassed, I feel like I need to talk about this,” Jay says.

Now they are taking a stand on social media.

“If you've experienced any kind of disclination like this, you know exactly how horrible and disgusting it feels and we are no longer letting this fly anymore,” Halikas says.

Their video and the hashtag #NotTonight are going viral, with two million views.

“We are being flooded with comments of people sharing similar stories,” Halikas says.

The company that owns the club says they don't tolerate discrimination of any kind and says the doorman was a contract worker who's been removed from the post.

Related Stories