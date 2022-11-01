The former nanny of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition reporter Victoria Recaño about the alleged affair between Wilde and Harry Styles that sparked explosive headlines earlier this month.

The nanny, who asked not to be shown on camera, worked for the celebrity couple for three years before she says everything fell apart.

“I would run errands, prepare dinner, make sure I have everything going on for the kids, read books. They praised me constantly,” the nanny tells Inside Edition.

But life imploded after the nanny says Sudeikis found out Wilde was having an affair with Styles, pop singer and the star of Wilde’s new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“I walked upstairs and Jason was balling his heart out. He was just crying really hard and saying, ‘She left us. I’m going to try. I’m going to do everything to win her back,’” the nanny said.

The nanny claims Sudeikis discovered the affair after “reading all of [Wilde’s] messages." She claims Sudeikis had taken Wilde’s Apple Watch and told the nanny about a private text exchange between Wilde and a friend.

“She said, ‘I kissed Harry at the dinner in Palm Springs. I kissed him. I put the first move on him, and I'm so nervous, because he hasn't said anything.’ At this point, Jason said, ‘You know what — she is just acting so desperate, throwing herself at Harry,’” the nanny said.

And when Sudeikis saw Wilde making that infamous special salad dressing for Styles, the nanny says he lost it.

“He's walking around with a bat. He had a bat, and he's like, pulling on his hair. He was yelling, ‘She took her special salad dressing and she left.’ He ran after her and he laid down behind her car so she wouldn't drive off,” the nanny said.

Then, the nanny says, Sudeikis turned his wrath on her, allegedly threatening her not to tell Wilde that he had her Apple Watch.

“Jason told me, ‘If you say anything about this, this is all going to backfire in your face.' I literally was trembling, cause I thought that at this point, Jason is just so erratic and angry," the nanny said.



The nanny says she's going public to stand up for the rights of all nannies, because they shouldn't be treated that way.

She says Sudeikis apologized in a text that said, “I am so sorry that I scared you, and made you feel even the tiniest bit concerned.”

She says the warring exes were living in completely different worlds.

“He's grieving. She's happy as can be, you know, she's glad to be gone,” the nanny said. “She’s in love with someone else. She’s feeling this infatuation.”

About a month later, the nanny moved to London with Sudeikis and the kids as he filmed the second season of “Ted Lasso." But as soon as they arrived, the nanny says it got weird and very scary.

Sudeikis and Wilde have previously said the nanny's allegations are not true.

