An Ohio woman who was kidnapped and beaten, police say, by a man who has been jailed in the past for doing the same thing to other women, was rescued by police after being locked in a shed for four days.

Video showed the moments police surrounded a shed with guns drawn to take a repeat offender into custody.

After entering the suspect's shed and calling out to see if anyone else was there, police noticed someone slowly coming down a ladder from the floor above. When she turned to face them she had two black eyes.

The 23-year-old, Chloe Jones, told police she had been beaten with a baseball bat and held in the shed for four days.

Jones wants to share her image and story as a warning to other women.

She said her kidnapper, William Mozingo, 33, offered her a ride home and she made the mistake of saying yes.

“I want to tell young girls, across America, it’s not safe to get in cars with people you don't know,” Jones said.

Another victim of Mozingo, Mackenzie Mastin, says she was kidnapped in 2017.

“The police were able to come in and swarm him and the whole time during when he was getting in the cop car and everything else, he was screaming that he was gonna finish what he started,” Mastin tells Inside Edition.

Mozingo was convicted of kidnapping Mastin but was released after serving two years in prison.

Mastin says that she had black eyes similar to Jones.

“It was one of the most scariest experiences of my life,” says Mastin. “I just can’t believe that law enforcement and the court system is allowing him to keep reoffending and do it four times. I just couldn’t believe that he had done it twice just since me.”

Mozingo has been charged with kidnapping Jones, which in the State of Ohio can result in a life sentence if convicted.