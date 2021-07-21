Police in Costa Rica Seize 4.3 Tons of Cocaine, 2nd-Largest Drug Bust in Country's History | Inside Edition

Police in Costa Rica Seize 4.3 Tons of Cocaine, 2nd-Largest Drug Bust in Country's History

Crime
Cocaine
Costa Rica Ministry of Public Security
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:44 AM PDT, July 21, 2021

The Costa Rican government did not name the syndicate that has been smuggling drugs into the Central American country, The Independent reported.

Police in Costa Rica seized 4.3 tons of cocaine Saturday, making it the second-largest drug bust in the country’s history, as well as the biggest capture of narcotics this year, according to Reuters.

Authorities in San Jose said that the drugs originated in Colombia.

The massive shipment of the drug was transported in a container loaded with ceramic floor tiling aboard a commercial ship that arrived at the Costa Rican port of Moin from Colombia's Caribbean port of Turbo, Costa Rica's Security Ministry said.

Authorities say the bricks of cocaine were wrapped in what appeared to be a bootleg Audi logo, possibly throw off the Drug Control Police in Costa Rica. However, the plan did not work as upon inspection, the drugs were found inside a hidden container, authorities said.

“In the inspection process carried out by the PCD officers, who located a suspicious container inside the Cala Palma ship, this container carried 173 packages that apparently contained cocaine and which were among the legal cargo of ceramic,” the ministry said in the statement.

The PCD then identified 4,329 packages filled with cocaine, each weighing approximately one kilogram, the Tico Times reported.

In 2019, one ton of cocaine had an approximate $13 million value on the street in North America, according to local CBS outlet CBS 17 in Georgia. It is unknown how much the value of one ton is worth in 2021 but according to 2019 figures, the street value of the 4.3 tons of cocaine discovered in Costa Rica would be over $55 million.

Costa Rica’s ports have been used by drug gangs to ship drugs abroad, especially to Europe, the Tico Times reported.

With the help of U.S. authorities, authorities in nearby Panama last week seized an additional 5.4 tons of cocaine that was on its way to Costa Rica, The Independent reported.

Costa Rican authorities seized nearly 57 tons of cocaine in 2020, up 56% from a year earlier, according to the Security Ministry. They seized 14.5 tons of marijuana last year, Reuters reported.

"We're very close to 40 tons of marijuana and cocaine seizures in the country (so far in 2021). We hope to surpass last year's numbers," Security Minister Michael Soto said in a statement.

Related Stories

Kilo of Cocaine Found Floating in Seaweed in Florida Keys, Washes Up on Someone’s Property, Cops Say
24 Packages of Cocaine Worth $1.2 Million Washes Ashore at Cape Canaveral Discovered by Wildlife Manager
$1.5 Million of Cocaine Found on South Florida Beach and It's Not the First Time It Has Happened This Year
17,000 Pounds of Cocaine Seized From Submarine After Coast Guard ChaseCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
1

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

Offbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
2

Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad

Animals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
3

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens

Animals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
4

Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
5

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative