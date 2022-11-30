Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction when a student was walking home from school in Burlington, Vermont, on Nov. 18, according to a report.

An Integrated Arts Academy student was walking home from school on Nov. 18 when they were approached by a man in a white van, according to WCAX.

Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan said in a notice to parents that the man asked the student where they were going and the student responded “home,” according to WCAX.

The man then reportedly offered them a ride but the student declined and the man asked again with a bag full of candy, which led the student to run away and hide until the van left, WCAX reported.

Police were later contacted and the Burlington Police say they are investigating the incident and teachers at the school are organizing safety circles, WCAX reported.

The students were reminded to not to approach strangers and tell a trusted adult if something like this happens.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to both the Burlington School District Superintendent and the Burlington Police Department for comment and on this story and has not heard back.

