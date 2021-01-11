Police Prep for Trump Rally at Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco

San Francisco police were preparing for a pro-Trump rally Monday at Twitter headquarters, days after the company permanently banned the outgoing president from its social media platform.

Barricades were erected in the early morning hours. "We will have sufficient resources available to respond to any demonstrations as well as calls for service citywide,” a police department spokesperson said Monday.

The city was responding to online calls for demonstrators to descend on Twitter's offices, which have been essentially deserted since March, when employees were told to work remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter officials said in a statement that "While we respect people's right to express their views, we've been transparent about the factors leading up to our decision last week.

"We have nothing to add but wanted to confirm that we continue to have mandatory work from home guidance for Twitter employees."

Twitter banned Trump for life on Friday, citing concerns that his tweets would incite further violence following last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to five deaths, vandalism, destruction of congressional offices and attacks on police and journalists.

Trump was also cut off from other social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Other areas also braced for possible pro-Trump protests, with New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan saying he has been coordinating with the FBI and Office of Homeland Security.

Calls for armed, mass demonstrations on Jan. 17 have been circulating on right-wing social media sites, leading to the booting of the Parler app from by Amazon, Apple and Google in a span of about 24 hours

Callahan also warned about bringing a weapon to any rally, telling News 12 New Jersey: "Expect to be arrested and your weapons seized if you don't have the proper documentation to carry."

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said she has asked for federal resources to beef up security ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"I'm requesting from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that they take additional steps, including expanding the length of the time that this national special security event is in place," Bowser said Sunday on "Face the Nation."

"Further, I am asking that they extend the perimeter of their coverage area for this national security special event, which is the inauguration, to include the Capitol."

