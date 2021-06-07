Police Seek Help in Identifying Slain Boy Whose Body Was Found on Las Vegas Mountain Trail  | Inside Edition

Police Seek Help in Identifying Slain Boy Whose Body Was Found on Las Vegas Mountain Trail 

First Published: 9:26 AM PDT, June 7, 2021

Investigators believe he was from somewhere in southern Nevada or nearby California.

Las Vegas Metro Police are asking the public for help in identifying the body of a boy who was found deceased in the woods on May 28.

The boy is aged anywhere between 7 to 10 years old, stands at 4'11" and weighs about 123 pounds, People reported. A distinguishing feature is that he had a gap in his front teeth.

The remains of the boy, who cops are calling “Little Zion Doe,” were found over Memorial Weekend as a group of hikers were on a trail near Mountain Springs Trailhead, when one of them found the boy's body near a bush, according to KLAS. The trail is just outside Las Vegas.

Authorities say that detectives searched their databases and the boy’s description did not match any of anyone missing. Cops say that the young boy may have been dead for 24 hours when he was found.

Cops believe the remains of “Little Zion Doe” were left after dark.

"It's paramount that we are able to identify him, so we can begin the key points of this investigation," said Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer during a press conference. "Someone has to recognize this young man."

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a murder and have not released his cause of death.

"We have pulled a lot of video on this case," Lt. Spencer said, "But again, we're still in a situation where we're still trying to identify him, so until we have an idea of what we're looking for, we're in preservation mode."

While Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced they are asking the public for help, the FBI has also stepped in and offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a reconstructed photo of the boy last week to help in the search for the child.

Information about John "Little Zion" Doe's identity can be shared with agents by calling 1-800-225-5324 or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

