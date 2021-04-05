‘Pooch Perfect’ Grooming Competition Show Faces Claims of Dog Abuse | Inside Edition

'Pooch Perfect' Grooming Competition Show Faces Claims of Dog Abuse

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 3:24 PM PDT, April 05, 2021

ABC's new show featuring competitive dog grooming is hosted by actress Rebel Wilson. A PETA spokeswoman says they have been fielding complaints about the show over its treatment of dogs.

A new dog grooming competition show hosted by Rebel Wilson is facing backlash over claims of animal abuse. On ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” groomers are given four hours to snip, dye and accessorize their dogs.

The new show has revealed some incredible transformations, including a dog groomed to look like a Lynx, a white poodle altered to look like a bright pink flamingo and a scruffy pooch changed into a multi-colored peacock, complete with feathers.

But the show is causing controversy on social media, with some accusing the show of abusing the dogs.

“You can’t convince me dogs like being poked, cut, bejeweled, and dressed up like this,” one critic wrote on Twitter.

PETA spokesperson Ashley Byrne says they have been receiving lots of complaints over the show.

“Forcing a dog to stand for hours while they’re dyed and shapes are curved into their fur is completely unnecessary,” Byrne told Inside Edition.

She also worries that the show will inspire viewers at home to perform unsafe dog grooming.

But celebrity dog groomer and “Pooch Perfect” judge Jorge Bendersky says that on the show, “Safety is always the first concern…veterinary professionals oversaw which nontoxic pet care and styling products that were used.”

Wilson, who’s facing backlash for hosting the show, just announced she’s taking a break from social media.

“I'm going to sign off for a bit, because I’m filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention,” Wilson said.

She did include a quick plug for “Pooch Perfect," writing on social media, "P.S. remember PP Tuesdays." 

