No one likes having to drive around potholes on the road, especially law enforcement when they are in hot pursuit of a suspect.

For police in Mississippi, they say a pothole is the reason they were not able to catch a suspect during a chase over the weekend.

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a police car being disabled in Jackson on Sunday evening after the law enforcement’s cruiser hit a pothole, according to WLBT.

Capitol Police were in hot pursuit of a stolen vehicle when both cars struck the same pothole, but it was the police SUV that was disabled in the end due to the uneven concrete, according to press secretary of the Department of Public Safety, Bailey Martin, who told WLBT.

Thankfully no injuries were reported, however, the subject driving the stolen car was able to escape despite being struck by the police car, according to WLBT.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the City of Jackson and police for comment on this story and has not heard back.

Capitol Police is actively investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, you are urged to contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-1325.

